Please keep Praying for me and my children. The uscis has approved our appeal, and now it’s waiting for them to give our green cards. This would mean that we can rebuild our lives! Prayers for strength, wisdom, courage, hope & guidance. Dear Father God, we will stay thankful in all our circumstances. We know You are with us! We know you do not forsake us! That our Freedom will come soon! In Jesus name, Amen