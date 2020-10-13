A Store Clerk Doesn’t Dictate My Worth, God Does

When was the last time something happened that transported you back to feeling like an insecure high schooler?

On Saturday I went to go sell some clothes that I’ve been meaning to get rid of and I walked in and a young lady behind the counter greeted me in a way that made me feel looked down upon. At that moment, I was taken back to my sophomore year of high school: big bangs, even bigger insecurities. I avoided eye contact and immediately started to wonder what she thought of me. It sounds weird but this lady had this kind of power over me at that moment.

God reminded me of his truth through the image in Hebrews where he instructs us to stop fingerpainting and get on to the grand masterpiece of life. When you have that in focus, it doesn’t matter how people treat you. You can bless them and move on our way towards the masterpiece that God has in store for all of us.