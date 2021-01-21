Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

A Story Of Radical Redemption As Told By A Former Prostitute

We can all talk about God’s redemption and forgiveness in our lives, but like the saying goes, “You can talk the talk, but can you walk the walk?”

Yesterday, I met and talked with a woman who is a former prostitute that inspired me to think about the limitation I put on God’s power and redemption in my life. Her testimony is a radical example of what it looks like to believe that God will be God and will show up in ways that only God can. I hope you are encouraged and inspired by her story the same way that I was and that it may even cause you to do some thinking about the ways that you’ve put a box around God and what you believe he can do!

