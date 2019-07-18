fbpx
WATCH: A Toddler Meets A Friend Just Like Him

An adorable one-year-old toddler, born without a hand, bonded with a stranger after the woman offered him a fist-bump using her amputated limb, which, to his delight, looked just like his.

When she offers him the fist bump, his face lights up.

And, when she asks him if he wants to do it again, he is overcome with happiness and just wraps his arms around her and hugging her like a teddy bear.

See the heart-melting video below. I hope it makes you smile today.

See the original story by Good News Network here!

 

 

