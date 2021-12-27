A Valuable Lesson

I have a story for you.

A college professor walks in his classroom started off his lecture by holding up a $100.00 bill. In the room of 200 students, he asked, “Who would like this $100 bill?” Hands flew up in the air. He said, “I am going to give this $100 to one of you but first, let me do this.”

He proceeded to crumple up the $100 dollar bill. He then asked, “Who still wants it…?” Still the hands were up in the air. He replied, “What if I do this?” And he dropped it on the ground and started to grind it into the floor with his shoe. He picked it up, now crumpled and dirty. “Now, who still wants it?” Still the hands went into the air.

The professor responds, “No matter what I did to the money, you still wanted it because it did not decrease in value. It was still worth $100. Many times in our lives, we are dropped, crumpled, and ground into the dirt by the decisions we make and the circumstances that come our way. We may feel as though we are worthless. But no matter what has happened or what will happen, you will never lose your value.”