A Verse That Could Hault Bullying In Its Tracks

You know those moments that you come across a video on your social media feed or are sent to you by a friend? The videos that have the ability to bring a smile to your face or make you laugh. But then you come across videos that just break your heart for the things that break God’s heart. That happened to me today in the studio when I saw a video of a 9-year-old boy who’s come home broken down and in tears after being the victim of bullying. Maybe you know this road too well in your own life.

I don’t yet have kids of my own, but I’m thinking of ways that we as a church and a culture can be advocates for the next generation and be examples of what it looks like to love God well and love each other well.

I stumbled upon Colossians 3:12 which says “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.” If our kids roaming the playground and the school halls knowing full well who they are chosen by, I believe this kind of love has the ability to stop bullying right in its tracks.