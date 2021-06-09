A Verse That Is Never Not True

I don’t know if you’ve heard this verse or not, but I’ve found that it’s never not been true.

It’s Isaiah 14:24 “The Lord Almighty has sworn, “Surely, as I have planned, so it will be, and as I have purposed, so it will happen.” That’s never not true. It’s true for you and it’s true for me.

God is always making plans and when he makes those plans, he keeps them. That’s something we can count on in a world that is pretty unsure. God’s plan, even when we don’t understand it, is good. We can place our whole trust in him.