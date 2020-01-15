Perhaps you’ve heard these words: “A woman’s highest calling is in the home raising her children and managing the household.” But what does that mean for single women, or women unable to bear children? Author and Dallas Theological Seminary Professor Dr. Sandra Glahn joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to talk about worth, purpose, and calling, and why it’s so important to have different men, women, and ethnicities interpreting the tricky verses of Scripture related to women.

Dr. Sandra Glahn is an Associate Professor of Worship Media & Arts at Dallas Theological Seminary who teaches a wide array of immersive courses in writing and in worship. She is also a multi-published author of both fiction and non-fiction, a journalist, and a speaker who advocates for thinking that transforms, especially on topics relating to art, gender, sexual intimacy in marriage, and first-century backgrounds as they relate to gender.

Dr. Glahn’s more than twenty books reveal her interests in bioethics, sexuality, and biblical women. She has also written eleven Bible studies in the Coffee Cup Bible Study series. A regular blogger at Engage, bible.org’s site for women in Christian leadership, she is the owner of Aspire Productions and served as editor-in-chief for Kindred Spirit from 1999 to 2016. She and her husband have one adult daughter.

If you’d like to follow Dr. Sandra Glahn on Twitter, you can click here! Also, if you’d like to read more of Dr. Glahn’s writing and resources, visit her website here!

