Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

A Word Of Encouragement Just Because

By March 15, 2021 No Comments

We have arrived once again at Monday and we thought you could use a little bit of encouragement because…Well, just because.

Here it is: You are worth loving. You don’t need to bring or become your best self to be worth it. You don’t need financial stability to be worth it. You don’t need a clean past to be worth it. You are worth loving right now, just the way you are.

There’s no contingency to God’s love. There no “if you clean up your past…” or “if you do…than God will love you/will have sent his son” That’s already been done. The love is already there for the taking. Our job is just to move forward and believe in him. That’s it.

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

“Over 37 years Ago, We We’re Told To Have An Abortion. I Get To See Him This Weekend And Celebrate His Birthday!”

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougMarch 16, 2021
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

The Ground Is Level At The Foot Of The Cross

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougMarch 16, 2021
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Make Time For Your Wellness Before You Have To Make Time For Your Illness

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougMarch 15, 2021
X