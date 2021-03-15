A Word Of Encouragement Just Because

We have arrived once again at Monday and we thought you could use a little bit of encouragement because…Well, just because.

Here it is: You are worth loving. You don’t need to bring or become your best self to be worth it. You don’t need financial stability to be worth it. You don’t need a clean past to be worth it. You are worth loving right now, just the way you are.

There’s no contingency to God’s love. There no “if you clean up your past…” or “if you do…than God will love you/will have sent his son” That’s already been done. The love is already there for the taking. Our job is just to move forward and believe in him. That’s it.