After 20 Years, Tenth Avenue North Is Disbanding Following Their Farewell Tour

Today on Instagram, Tenth Avenue North announced some heartbreaking and unforeseen news – after 20 years, Tenth Avenue North will be calling it quits. Tenth’s frontman Mike Donehey confirmed the news with thoughts that you can read in their post below. Here is what they had to say:

Dear friends,

Words fail when it comes to “farewell”

Even the best goodbyes are bittersweet. Maybe we’re made for eternity after all.

20 years ago, Tenth Avenue North was nothing but three friends goofing around in a PBA dorm room. We never dreamt it would take us around the globe, not in a million years. But here we are, two decades later, shaking our heads, grateful, in awe. We’re grateful for all the stories, all the tears, for all the memories we’ve made. Did we mention the music?

If you count independent releases, Tenth Avenue North has birthed 15 original music projects.

Fifteen.

It’s been a glorious, hard-fought, and oftentimes, breathtaking journey. We feel like we’ve seen it all. The Fights. The Victories. Forgiveness. Mercy. Oh yeah. Truckloads of mercy.

And now it seems a season is coming to a close. One by one, band members have been moving on. We don’t think this is a sign of unhealth, but quite the opposite.

After twenty years, we are all dreaming new dreams, and it’s time to encourage one another to go. Go and do all that is in our hearts to do.

That said, tomorrow we will begin the “Finally Living Tour.” Or maybe we’ll now call it, “The Final Farewell Tour,” because that’s what this, a farewell. It is with a great deal of joy and sorrow all mixed up together, we want you to know this will be our last tour as Tenth Avenue North.

There will be some summer shows and festivals sprinkled through the rest of this year, and maybe a bit more music as well, but as far as we can tell, this will be the last tour we ever do.

We don’t exactly know what the future holds, but we believe this; when the way isn’t clear before us, we do well to pay attention to what doors are being closed behind us. Leaning into this guidance, we are going to lean forward into the unknown. We love you all. It has been an incredible journey. May the God who gave us the grace to continue, give us the grace to end well. Here’s to one last tour together. Hope to see you out there.

Cheers,

Tenth Avenue North

From all of us at 90.9 KCBI, we just say from the bottom of our hearts how thankful we are for the 20 years that Tenth Avenue North has been around and we wish them only the best following their Farewell Tour.