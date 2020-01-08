Afternoons with Lauree Prayer Update

Thank you to everyone who has been sending texts through the KCBI App and calling the station regarding a prayer request I shared with you 2 days ago. This was a request I brought to you on behalf of a friend of mine who had it put on her heart and her husband’s heart to adopt again. After lots of prayers, they believed that the Lord was opening the door for an opportunity to do so. But due to some unforeseen circumstances, that opportunity was taken away.

Though it breaks my heart to give you an update that we were all praying against, I need to remind myself in circumstances like this of the fact that God is God. God is love and God still loves this young woman.

Again, thank you to each of you who have reached out and offered your prayers and I know you will continue praying for everyone in this situation.