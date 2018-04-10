All stressed,…..went out

I prayed for my daughter and her husband to be protected, to attend church, and put to rest stressful ambitions and greed. God answered all of them. What a relief, for many people plus them. Eyes were opened about how they were hurting others with these things. Thank you God you do answer prayers pertaining to Your will and character shifts, when we pray for them. Thank you for showing and shaping us, though hard. Thank you for giving me perseverance and holding my tongue. Even when I slipped from time to time, You were still faithful to catch me and lift me up and so to return to you in prayer keeping my mouth shut. You are good and Your love endures forever.