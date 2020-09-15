“All The Glory To God!” Local Ice Cream Shop Saved During The Pandemic

“After 5 years, I was giving up. I was ready to lose the house. I couldn’t. But God….”

These were the words of Tom Landis, owner of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, describing the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on his business. We see the economic impact that this pandemic has had on local business owners just like Tom all across America, where the thought of closing their doors was looking like a reality. But it’s the last two words that are the turning point. “But God.” For those who have a relationship with Christ, there that same point in our redemption story where God takes over.

If this is the first time you’re hearing the name Howdy Homemade, I hope you’ll get familiar. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream opened in 2015, with the mission of relentlessly pursuing to provide employment for individuals with special needs. This local ice cream shop is all about two things: Amazing Ice Cream and even better people. But when the pandemic hit, the shop was forced to close for five weeks and since it reopened, traffic had been down. When we spoke with Tom, he shed some light on just how hard they had been hit by the impact of this pandemic. “A couple of months ago, I almost lost everything. After 5 years, I was giving up. I was ready to lose the house. I had to scream: I CANT DO THIS. I couldn’t, But God could.”

God used people who saw Tom’s vision and wanted to make sure to keep this passion alive so that other could share in the goodness of Howdy Homemade. Someone set up a $75,000 GoFundMe page to help save the ice cream shop. “I thought they were crazy,” Tom said. Not as crazy as he thought. THEY SURPASSED THAT GOAL IN JUST 10 DAYS! When we asked Tom how he felt by the wave of support, he said, “Howdy isn’t mine anymore, honestly it never was. Now it’s everyone’s to enjoy and all the glory goes to God!”

