We at Alliance Christian Academy and Little Sprouts Preschool believe that God has set our school apart to fulfill a unique mission within the educational community. We are a University Model School, which allows us to partner with families in the education of our students. Our model offers formal classroom instruction on campus, while relying on parents to actively participate in the education of their children part time in the home.

We realize that education is an ongoing process. We, in partnership with parents, seek to instill in our students the desire to continue to learn. We seek to help students identify and utilize their God-given strengths by providing them with opportunities to lead by serving others. We encourage our students to strive for excellence and to meet their full academic potential. Above all else, our desire is for our students to know the Lord and to seek His purpose for their lives.

Our vision is clear: “Developing Lifelong Leaders and Learners, Loving the Lord.”

We invite you to consider joining our family! We have classes for infants through 12th grade available.

