Allow Me To Encourage You: Make That Call. It’s Worth It.

That person you’ve been thinking about a lot and you haven’t spoken to in a long time, Pick up the phone. Send the text. Have the conversation.

I know it’s so easy to drag our feet or allow life to be the excuse as to why we haven’t made contact with that person but I can tell you from experience, it’s so worth it. My sisters are my best friends and we haven’t been able to talk as much as of recently but just today we were able to get face-to-face time over the phone and it filled my cup.

So don’t delay. I know there may be awkwardness due to the time passed and distance created, but exchange that awkwardness for unity and time for friendship.