Almost Every Person On Earth Has This One Thing

Here is a riddle. Can you solve it?

Almost every living person on planet Earth has it. It can get you into trouble, but only if it’s misdirected. What is it?

It’s called ‘optimism bias‘. It’s that thing inside of us that causes us to drive really fast on a rainy night. It’s that thing inside of us that believes that’ll never happen to me. It’s why you don’t wear sunscreen. It is essentially a mistaken belief that our chances of experiencing negative events are lower and our chances of experiencing positive events are higher than those of our peers.

This term was coined in 1980 and this is at the root of a lot of careless behaviors because nobody thinks it’s ever going to happen to them. What if God actually wired that into us? The reality is that we have every reason in the world to be optimistic. Listen to what we have in store for us from Isaiah 65:17, God says,

“See, I will create new heavens and a new earth. The former things will not be remembered, nor will they come to mind.” – Isaiah 65:17

That means that everything you’re going through right now won’t even be the wisp of a memory once we are in glory with Jesus. If God can work all things for good for those who love Him and are called according to His purposes (Romans 8:28), what can happen to us that will not ultimately work out for our good? We have every reason in the world to have optimism bias when it comes to things of Christ.