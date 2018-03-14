ALS – LIving With IT – Kathryn Manginelli

My Sister In Law Kathryn Manginelli (Age 59 ) was diagnosed with ALS on April 29, 2016, The average life expectancy is 2 to 5 years.

As a KCBI listener for more than 2 years I was moved to share this story with listeners. Please send her words of encouragement and HOPE. I know you must receive thousands of heart felt stories, GOD moved me to share this with the KCBI Family.

Kathryn is a lady of FAITH,

Here is a link to her blog, ABC 11 News article April 20,2017.

A Day in My Life

https://mail.aol.com/webmail-std/en-us/suite

https://www.google.com/amp/abc11.com/amp/news/at-59-she-got-college-degree—now-she-battles-als/1897062/

Please pray for my middle Brother Joseph who retired this week to be the care giver.

Praise GOD !

FAITH, HOPE & LOVE ( is the greatest.