Amazon Is Hiring 3,000 Work-From-Home Employees With Full Benefits!

Amazon continues to be a source of both great deals and work-from-home jobs in 2019. The online retailer is currently hiring 3,000 new remote employees across 18 states for customer service positions.

The customer service associate job pays $15 an hour and is a part-time role with an expected 20-to-29-hour workweek. However, overtime pay is available and employees will be eligible for healthcare benefits after 90 days of employment. To qualify, you can’t live within 50 miles of an Amazon customer service location and you must live in one of the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin or Wyoming.

Working at Amazon remotely comes with plenty of perks, including an employee discount. In addition to health insurance, some employees also receive benefits such as retirement planning and paid time off. Parents can also take maternity and paternity leave and receive adoption assistance.

And there will probably be more jobs available in the future, since Amazon is still planning on opening additional headquarters and hiring 50,000 new employees. The company hasn’t specified whether those 50,000 employees will be required to work from the new office or will be allowed to work remotely, but Amazon has a solid track record of hiring work-from-home employees.

For example, in the summer of 2017 the company designated August 2 as “Amazon Jobs Day”. The online retailer hired a whopping 50,000 new employees, many of whom now work at 13 fulfillment centers across the country—but some of the opportunities were for work-from-home jobs. And back in April 2017, Amazon announced it would hire 5,000 work-from-home employees.

To view additional remote job listings, go to Amazon’s virtual locations career page by clicking here!

