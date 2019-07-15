Amazon Prime Day Hackers Could Target You… Don’t Fall For It!

Amazon Prime Day(s) are here! Lots of people will be looking for great deals, BUT, the scammers love this time of year, too. You should be very careful if you get an email that claims to be from Amazon, or you might wind up getting tricked into giving away log-in data and financial info.

Computer security company McAfee says the hackers send you a bogus email masquerading as being from Amazon. Links in these emails point to bogus Amazon pages designed to fool you into entering sensitive information like your username and password, or, they hope, your credit card.

So what can you do? Well, it’s probably best to be paranoid and play it safe. Phishing emails like these come in a variety of forms, but one popular ploy is to “warn” you of account changes or other potentially worrisome activity. Don’t fall for it. And don’t — we repeat, don’t — start thoughtlessly clicking links. Here’s McAfee’s advice:

“We recommend that if users want to check any account changes on Amazon, which they received via email or other sources, that they go to Amazon.com directly and navigate from there rather than following suspicious links.”

See the original story by CNET here!