American Idol Launches First-Ever Virtual Auditions In Texas!

If you’re a fan of the show ‘American Idol’ and you fit the requirements to audition, you could be in for a real treat! While COVID-19 has certainly made things a whole lot harder for some things, it truly has never been easier to audition for this show as they do their first-ever virtual nationwide search.

“American Idol” will continue to break new innovative boundaries with custom built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever. Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of “American Idol” producers as the “Idol Across America” virtual tour stops in their home state. “Idol Across America” visits Texas with brand-new custom-built Zoom technology on Aug. 22.

Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.