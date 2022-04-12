Amy Grant’s Poem About Aging

Recently Amy Grant was reflecting on her age in the mirror when she decided to write a poem containing her thoughts about the process over the years.

“It occurred to me this morning as I washed this face of mine, How quickly come the changes with a little passing time.

A wrinkle here, a hair turned gray, a not so lilting step, I see me growing older, but I don’t quite feel it yet.

At times I nearly feel my age, at others I’m sixteen, So full am I of all the thoughts and feelings in between.

Who would have thought the road of life would twist and turn so much? The journey makes me strong and weak and tender to the touch.

And so this day I face the choice that I have faced each day, Will I be open? Teachable? Unafraid of change?

Yes. I will embrace this moment. Forgive my past mistakes, And remember that just showing up is sometimes all it takes.

I’ll see the kind of beauty that time cannot erase. Wisdom and experience resting on my face.”