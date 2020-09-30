An Act of Kindness That This Woman Will Never Forget

Photos by: Brenda Leigh Collins

It is said that “Light is to darkness what love is to fear. In the presence of one the other disappears.” And in this day and culture, we could all use a little more of both. Enter Brenda and her friend Juanita.

Brenda met Juanita when she was in the sixth grade at her church. Brenda joined a program called ‘Prayer Buddies’ where a student would be paired with an older member of the congregation to share life together and pray with one another once a month. She was paired with Juanita and the friendship formed. After years of lost touch, these two friends reunited and picked up their monthly hangouts.

Sadly, Juanita’s husband, Ross, had been sick and passed away in late August of this year. But something happened on one particular Saturday that will stay with both Juanita and Brenda forever.

Brenda had decided to get Juanita out of her house and chat about how she had really been coping. Upon asking her this very question, Juanita began to sob, telling Brenda all the things she missed about her beautiful husband of nearly 55 years.

All of a sudden, a lady approached their table carrying a stunning bouquet of pink, cheery flowers. She said, ‘Hi, I’m sorry to intrude. I don’t know you but I was driving past and saw you crying so I wanted to buy you these flowers to put a smile on your face.’ Juanita instantly broke down crying as she received her gorgeous flowers.

Through her sobs, Juanita requested the name of this kind lady and she told her it was Kylie. What might have cost Kylie $40 or so ended up being the light and love that Juanita will never forget and we could use a little bit more of.

