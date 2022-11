With Thanksgiving just a couple days away, you’re probably busy getting the house cleaned and food prepared. As great of a time Thanksgiving can be, it can be stressful and making time for gratitude may not be at the top of your to-do list.

On this episode of Old Dad / New Dad, Sonny and Josh wanted to provide you with a couple of ways you can experience gratitude even in the midst of a stressful season.

We’re thankful for you!