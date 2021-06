Maybe you have child or grandchild who has walked away. Walked away from God, walked away from you, maybe both. It’s heartbreaking. I know this feeling well because I’m experiencing it.

Here’s what I have learned: I don’t have answers, but I understand that God understands. He hears my cries and my prayers and he hears yours just the same. I believe in God’s faithfulness in my children’s lives and you can too.