An Encouraging Conversation With A Survivor Of The Coronavirus

We had the utmost pleasure of having John Brock on the show this morning who is a Pastor & Fundraising Consultant. He recently got back from overseas to the news that everyone in the world is scared of, “You have COVID-19.” After being in quarantine for several weeks in a state that he doesn’t live in, John shares his story with us about what his experience was like dealing with the Coronavirus and what we as Christians should be doing in the meantime as we self-quarantine and practice social distancing.