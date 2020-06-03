An Exciting Health Update for Amy Grant

Amy Grant has been so influential to the music we listen to today on Christian radio, and we have some great news to share regarding her health!

Earlier today, Amy Grant had gone in for heart surgery to correct her PAPVR condition and in an update from her team, the surgery was a huge success! They had this to say: “Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better. We would ask for continued prayers over the days, weeks and months to come as she makes a full recovery… xo“

Thank you for your prayers and for celebrating this good news!