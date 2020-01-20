An Inside View Of The Australian Fires

If you haven’t been keeping up with the news on the Australian brushfires, it is absolutely heartbreaking. At least 24 people have been killed, over 2,000 homes have been destroyed, almost a billion animals have died, and not to mention, the overall burning encompasses an area larger than the country of Denmark.

I think as citizens of America, it can be easy to be desensitized to things happening across the world but in reality, we should definitely be doing everything in our power to help out. That’s why we decided to get an inside look at what Australians are feeling as they deal with this horrible tragedy. This morning, Rebecca talked with a friend of hers, Becci Johnstone, who is a Co-Host/Producer for the Vision Radio Breakfast Show “Rise & Shine, with Robbo & Becci”, which is broadcasted on over 650 frequencies nationwide across Australia.