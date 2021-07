If you’re hearing an old piece of advice, it’s probably because it withstands the test of time. This one from Saint Francis De Sales.

“Be patient with everyone, but above all with yourself…do not be disheartened by your imperfections, there’s no better way of growing in the spiritual life than to be always starting over again.”

Lean on God today. If you’ve fallen, don’t worry. He’s always there to pick you back up.