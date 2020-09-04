An Open Letter To Someone Contemplating Suicide

This is hard to talk about because suicide has touched my personal sphere here recently. Sadly, more than one. A friend of mine whom I just love and respect so much recently lost her sister who committed suicide about six weeks ago. Also, my best friend had a childhood friend who recently took her own life and I’ve honestly just keep hearing stories one after the other. The pandemic has caused what experts are calling a mental health crisis. So considering the size of our listening audience, if you are struggling or considering taking your own life, I’ve written you an open letter and I want to read it to you.

Hey friend,

Please don’t do it.

Please give me the next few minutes and listen carefully to what I want to say to you. You are not alone. I just read a study that shows that depression among adults has tripled during the pandemic and even before, COVID research shows that one in five US adults has suffered from a mental health condition to one degree or another. Those numbers are staggering, but they are very real to me because I count myself among them.

In 2009, from the outside looking in, I had just about anything one could want. I worked as a morning show co-host on one of the top country radio stations here in Dallas-Fort Worth. We just won the award for the best morning show of the year, my husband and two children were healthy and happy, and I sang on the praise team at our church. However, I found myself one day clutching a bottle of prescribed pain medicine planning to take the whole bottle. Of course, I didn’t but instead, I talked to my husband and saw a psychiatrist. I saw a counselor and started taking medication for the anxiety that had crippled me since I was 13 years old.

I want to make you a promise: what you are going through right now is painful, but it’s temporary. I know it seems hopeless. You feel isolated and alone like no one understands or no one would care if you’re gone. Dear friend, you are so wrong. Let me tell you why. Your life matters. It matters to me and it matters to God. Here’s how I know. Almost 3000 years ago, God spoke to his prophet Isaiah (46:10) telling him I make known the end from the beginning and that means that God knew the end of the story before He wrote the first word. God knew your name! Before he said, “let there be light” (Genesis 1:3), even before your great grandparents met, God had a purpose for you. Your life matters because you bring a unique blend of gifts and abilities that our world has never seen before. No one has had your fingerprint before and no one has had your exact DNA. No one has had the precise things that make you the person that you are.

If you end your life, you are depriving the church and the world of all that God has given you to share. I want to tell you something else: God never divorces purpose from pain. Here’s how I know that. It’s 2020, 11 years after the worst year of my life, I am on the radio talking to you right now. God loves you so much that He has orchestrated the events of your day so that you would be here listening to the radio at this exact moment. He loves you so much. Trust Him. Also, trust me when I tell you that the way things are right now are not the way things will always be. You will get through this. So please don’t do something you can’t undo. Please reach out to a friend, a family member, or a counselor. Please reach out to us so we can direct you to someone who can help. The church needs you. We need you and we love you with the love of Christ.

Love Your Friend,

Rebecca

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide and want to talk to somebody, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a resource that will help tremendously.

We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

Call 1-800-273-8255 to get the help you need and to also access resources that will help you along in this battle.

We’re here for you and we’re always willing to pray for and with you! 90.9 KCBI has a Prayer Center where you can submit your prayer requests and know that people are praying for you. Click here to submit your prayer request.