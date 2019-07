First Sgt. John Farritor, RET. USMC, is a veteran of some of the biggest battles of World War II and the Korean War. This week, he was honored for his lifelong service.

John says he’s no hero. He was just a Marine getting the job done. “When I hear people calling me a hero, I say I’m not…All of the real heroes were buried over there.”

Pardon me, sir, as I salute you as a hero anyway. Thank you for what you have done for our nation!

