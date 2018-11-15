On June 20, 2018, we celebrated my granddaughter’s 13th birthday, in Nic-ICU while she was on Life Support, a day she will not remember, but her family, friends, nurses and doctor were there to celebrate her 1st day as an official teenager, the beautiful age of 13, we will all remember that day for her. On or around during the later part of June 26th, she was started to show signs of recovery, A LOT took place during this time during hospital and rehab stays.

It has now been almost 5 months and God has performed a MIRACLE right before our eyes, we have been a witness, along with so many others and watched it unfold right before our very own eyes, She was released from Rehab on 10-30-2018 and was able to come home. Rehab & therapy continues. PLEASE PRAY for peace, recovery, physically and financially.

I will say over and over again

Angels Among us, all sent by God, they are all placed exactly where God had intends for them to be. Look around, I’m sure you will see them.