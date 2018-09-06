Please pray for my financial situation. I am working 3 jobs in addition to school. However, right now I can’t even pay for my text book and the last part of my tuition bill (about $300 total- all due Sept 10th). I am not sure how I am going to pay for food and gas money when I have the rest of my school payments. This is making me highly anxious to the point where it is difficult to focus. I am trying my best and have always made good financial decisions. It has just come to the point where I am completely dependent on God to do a work in this situation. Please keep my name confidential. Thank you!