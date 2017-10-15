Answered Prayer

A couple of weeks ago I was frightened about having a myomectomy. I’m only 34 years old and I don’t have children, and I dream of being a mom. That myoma inside of me was bigger than my uterus, so there was a possibility of losing it. But God’s hands was upon me, He took care of everything and now I am here with my uterus saved and able to have kids. I am so thankful and so full of joy that it can’t fit in myself. I am from Brazil and I always listen to KCBI. God blesses this community. Thanks for all your prayers! I see so many blessings for this ministry. God is great!