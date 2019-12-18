Anybody need a Grandma for Christmas?

If this is real (and we don’t know, but I suspect it is/was) this is just heartbreaking.

A guy went on Craigslist to see what kinds of free stuff folks might be giving away and he came across this ad.

He was so moved by it he shared it on his Facebook page and it started to go viral. No one knows who the mystery grandma is.

Unfortunately, since this is the internet, some people decided to be mean, so the ad was removed, and we still don’t know if the person posting it was being serious, or not.

I have this sneaking suspicion that it was real, but it doesn’t really matter. Since you and I definitely DO know someone for whom this does or could apply, it’s a fitting reminder: Think of someone who might be lonely for the holidays and reach out.

There are a lot more than we may realize, and it could make a bigger difference than we ever know.