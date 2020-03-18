Are Christian Bands Acting Out Of Fear By Postponing Their Tours? MercyMe’s Bart Millard Responds

You’ve probably of Bart Millard as he is the lead singer of the very popular Christian band, MercyMe who is famous for their hit song, I Can Only Imagine as well as dozens of other hit songs over the years. Recently, because of the spread of COVID-19, many bands are having to cancel shows and postpone tours in order to cooperate with new measures in social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. However, some fans are responding negatively to these changes saying that artists are acting out of fear by doing this. After hearing this, Bart Millard, the lead singer of MercyMe decided to weigh in on what is happening from their perspective:

It’s important for all of us to remember that COVID-19 isn’t something to take lightly and we all need to do our part to ensure that everyone around us stays as healthy as possible. Let’s all make sure to pray how this virus is affecting everybody as a majority of people make much-needed adjustments to accommodate the next few months ahead of us.