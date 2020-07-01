Are We Living In The End Times?

A global pandemic. COVID cases rising. Riots in the streets. Political tension and division. Plagues of locusts in Africa. Are we living in the last days? Dr. Michael Svigel of Dallas Theological Seminary joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to talk about end times and the return of Jesus Christ.

Like what you hear? Please rate, review, and subscribe to the Honest Conversations podcast on all podcast platforms or HeartStrongFaith.com.

Besides teaching both historical and systematic theology at DTS, Dr. Svigel is actively engaged in teaching and writing for a broader evangelical audience. His passion for a Christ-centered theology and life is coupled with a penchant for humor, music, and writing. Dr. Svigel comes to DTS after working for several years in the legal field as well as serving as a writer with the ministry of Insight for Living. His books and articles range from text-critical studies to juvenile fantasy. He and his wife, Stephanie, have three children, Sophie, Lucas, and Nathan.

If you’d like to read his latest book, “A Practical Primer on Theological Method: Table Manners for Discussing God, His Works, and His Ways” co-written with previous podcast guest, Dr. Glenn Kreider, you can click here!

You can also follow Dr. Michael Svigel on Twitter! You can also visit his website and read more of his articles and books here!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!