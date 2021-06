Are you believing a lie today? I bet you a lot of us are.

One of the most common lies I think we tend to believe is that everyone else has is better than we do. We think we’re somehow missing out on something that everyone else is getting to be apart of and it’s simply not true! God is a good and faithful father to you, to me, to everyone that calls him savior. Even when things aren’t going as we expected them to, God is good and he provides. No good thing does he withhold from us.