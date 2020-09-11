Afternoons with Lauree

Are You In Need Of Prayer?

You get your coffee and food through a drive-thru, but what about prayer? What about connecting with community and praying with the KCBI crew? We know it’s been a stressful summer so we’d like to pray for YOU!

Join us tomorrow, September 12th from 10:00 am-noon as we offer Drive-Through Prayer!

Here are the 4 locations we’ll be at, find the one nearest you!

Insight for Living’s Book Shoppe & Coffee
5330 Parkwood Blvd., Ste 100, Frisco, TX

Countryside Bible Church
250 Countryside Ct. #4317, Southlake, TX

Creekwood Church
260 N. Miller Rd., Mansfield, TX

Lake Pointe Church
701 E. Interstate 30, Rockwall, TX

