It’s another beautiful day here in DFW, but as you may already know things are about to change in the 90.9 KCBI listening area. Are you ready for the weather?

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to drop into the low 20’s with a chance for freezing rain, sleet and snow. Roads could be icy, and there may be some power issues so plan ahead, please be safe, and get your essentials just in case!

-Sonny