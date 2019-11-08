Are You So Yesterday? Things That Were Cool 10 Years Ago

Teen taste is mercurial. Today’s VSCO Girl was yesterday’s Harajuku Girl. Vine videos once occupied their every waking moment instead of TikTok. Sometimes trends get recycled by the high school set—see ’90s mini bags and midi skirts making a comeback in 2019—and sometimes what they just had to have then is something today’s youth wouldn’t be caught dead in.

Have A Hotmail Account

Hotmail, which started in 1996 and was acquired by Microsoft in 1997 for $400 million, was the leading provider of free web-based email services until well past Gmail’s launch in 2004, according to Geek.com. But the software giant released the final version in October 2011, was replaced by Outlook in 2012, and by the summer of 2013, Microsoft had migrated all 350 million hotties to the newer system according to Fast Company. Now teens are more likely to use Gmail just like more than 1 billion other folks around the world.

Own CDs

Introduced in the ’80s, people moved away from cassettes and vinyl (which interestingly is making a comeback) and started buying music on compact discs. But in 2018, Rolling Stone reported that CD sales had fallen 80 percent over the past decade from roughly 450 million to 89 million and now automakers like Tesla, Toyota, and Ford don’t even bother to equip new models with CD players. Kids had already started to digitize their collections and download new music to their MP3 players by 2009. Now even downloads are on the outs as streaming becomes king. They plummeted 58 percent since peaking in 2012, making their profits even smaller than physical sales.

Download Music To An iPod Shuffle

This one isn’t limited to teens either. The iPod was the must-have gadget of the aughts. In 2005, Apple released the smaller, cheaper, wearable models called the Nano and the Shuffle. But after the iPhone was invented (2007) and as smartphones became more advanced, people started storing music on those instead. Why carry two pieces of tech when one can do all the jobs? (This same theory was also the downfall of stand-alone cameras.) And as we already established above, people now prefer streaming to downloading. Apple responded by discontinuing both models in 2017.

Teach You How To Dougie

Teens are too busy doing the Floss, the Dab, the Shiggy, the Milly Rock, and the Shoot to remember the dance move spawned by the Cali Swag District song “Teach Me How To Dougie.” The corresponding video brought the dance and the rappers a few years of fame, according to the Los Angeles Times. Justin Bieber taught Regis, Kelly Ripa, and Ellen Degeneres how to do it. Ryan Seacrest and Jennifer Lopez busted the move on American Idol. There were parodies like “Teach Me How To Panda.” The rappers played teen clubs, car shows, and everything in between, but eventually, their star faded.

Copying Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” Moves From MTV

Everyone was trying to ace Beyonce’s sexy but complicated “Single Ladies” choreography found in the black and white music video and spoofed on SNL by Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg. (See if any of her smooth moves make the list of sexiest dance moves as reported in a Scientific Reports study.) Oh and speaking of music videos, 2019 teens don’t have much use for them either and even when they do want to watch one, it sure as heck isn’t on MTV, the network that pioneered music television.

Line Their Wrists With Silly Bandz

Speaking of Ohio, Toledo’s Robert Croak and his company, Brainchild Products, created a national fashion craze with the 2006 introduction of Silly Bandz, cheap rubbery bracelets that came in endless shapes and colors including cowboy boots, dinosaurs, musical instruments, and dollar signs that were inspired by a similar product Croak saw at a convention in China. According to an interview with Inc., they were selling more than a million packs a week at the peak in 2008 and storeowners would drive to their headquarters from other states to buy them because they could not get through on the phone to reorder. Several schools banned them for being distracting and causing fights. Although they, along with a few copycats, are still made, sales started to slow in 2010. Nowadays, wrists are reserved for fitness trackers and scrunchies.

Send You A FarmVille Neighbor Request

From August 2009 to December 2010, FarmVille was the top game by daily active users on Facebook. It seemed like everyone was seeing if they had a green thumb for interactive online digital farming. You’d plow, plant, and harvest crops as well as collect chicken eggs and milk cows for hours. All of your friends in the real world had to endure constant requests for help and to become neighbors. (See also Mob Wars and Lil Green Patch.) But now those crops would wither and die unattended as that age group can’t be pulled away from Fortnite. No matter what your game of choice, studies show that gaming can rewire player brains.

Wear Velour Tracksuits

In the late ’90s, tracksuits started to make a major comeback thanks to thumbs ups from music industry titans of the time like Jay-Z and Sporty Spice. By the 2000s, super comfy updated versions of ’70s velour numbers made by companies like Juicy Couture became the de facto uniform of teen queens like Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton for coffee runs, shopping outings, mani-pedi appointments, and casual lunches. By 2010, the suits were a global phenomenon with 100 stand-alone stores in the United States alone. And while the athleisure trend continues today, it has morphed to be more about leggings and bralettes.

If you’d like to read the full article with the complete list of fads that were popular a decade ago, click here!