Are You Stuck In A Holding Pattern Of Waiting?

Some of Paul’s most productive years, from an eternal perspective, were his years spent in chains. While shackled to a soldier he shared the gospel with the Roman guard and the Good News of Jesus spread throughout Rome. Not only that, but he penned four letters—Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, and Philemon—that we are still reading today.

You see, we think the presence of trouble means the absence of God. We are distracted by appearances; we think when “nothing is happening” God is not working. My friend, nothing could be further from the truth. What if we changed our perspective? What if what we see as “prison” God sees as preparation? How might your “chains” serve to magnify Christ’s name?