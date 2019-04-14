Arguing, differences,

Parent passed away I being fighting with my sister over who in charge over parent home. We are two different individuals just don’t get along we never have I am the oldest but being treated like I an not. I am walking away from the home or for her to leave the home and I want peace not to be walking on egg shelves with my sister, let this be God will and she is not saved. Could use a prayer for both of us.

Thank you family in Christ.

Amen