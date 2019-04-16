As A Christian, You Have Something That No One Else Has

Yesterday was a hard day for Rebecca’s son Nick’s class as a child tragically and suddenly lost their dad. Since the funeral took place yesterday, Rebecca has been looking over scripture and found something incredible that we need to know in the midst of all this. As Christians, we have something that no one else in the world can rightfully claim and that is security.

1 Peter 1:3-9 says:

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy, he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, 4 and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade. This inheritance is kept in heaven for you, 5 who through faith are shielded by God’s power until the coming of the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time. 6 In all this, you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while you may have had to suffer grief in all kinds of trials. 7 These have come so that the proven genuineness of your faith—of greater worth than gold, which perishes even though refined by fire—may result in praise, glory, and honor when Jesus Christ is revealed. 8 Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, 9 for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.” (1 Peter 1:3-9)

It’s this passage that reminds us that death is, in fact, a bad thing, but it’s not the worst thing. It’s certainly terrible, but it’s only temporary. We have a living hope in something that is certain because Christ has already died for our sins and risen from the dead! That’s what we’re celebrating this week as Easter is this Sunday that Christ rose 3 days later after the crucifixion and defeated death!

Even in the midst of our deepest grief, our blackest night, the truth of the Gospel breaks through in a brilliant ray of light. Your troubles, pain, and grief have an expiration date.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!