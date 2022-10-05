You may have a box and in that box, there may be some things that you want to keep memories of like your kids school homework or letters/notes that you had from high school. But also, you may have a box that has things in it that you really shouldn’t hang on to. I’m talking about a book that carries reminders of your past mistakes. Those things we call sin that God calls sin that we just have an old box of and something opens it up to remind us of all of it once more. This can lead us on an endless cycle of shame and regret as we constantly bombard ourselves with “what if’s” and guilt. However, I want to remind you of what Psalm 103:12 says:

“as far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.” – Psalm 103:12

The phrase as far as the east is from the west is meant to communicate in infinite space. East is in one direction, and west is in the other. The New Testament details the sacrifice of Christ and points to it as the basis of our freedom from guilt: “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” (Romans 8:1). The fact that there is “no condemnation” means that those who are in Christ will never have to answer for their sins because Christ has paid the debt already.

He removes our faults so far from us. As far as the east is from the west. When He says it’s gone, it’s gone.