As The World Gets Angrier, You & I Have A Choice To Make

It’s no secret that social media in a lot of ways has blessed us with the ability to stay connected like never before, but it’s also created a very harsh and angry culture as saying whatever you want to somebody with almost no consequences has never been easier.

We often get mad at non-Christians for not being nice or acting like “Christians” but in reality, should we expect them to? Why are we expecting a different behavior? If anything, we as Christians should be looking different as God calls us in Ephesians 4:29 to this:

“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.”

So what does that mean for us whether we’re on social media or out in the world? It means that when we listen, we should have the goal to understand, not to respond. That we shouldn’t care about having the last word. And lastly, a big lesson we can all learn is that we don’t always have to weigh in on everything. The world doesn’t always need our opinion and sometimes the best course of action in a world that constantly values the right to be offended is to simply hold our tongue in certain situations.

