Ask, Seek, Knock

With it being July 8, we decided to go to Matthew 7:8 to see what God’s Word has to say:

“For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.” – Matthew 7:8

We find comfort knowing that everyone who asks of God receives an answer. Everyone who seeks Him finds Him. The door is opened to everyone who knocks. By including everyone, Jesus shows that God’s responsiveness to prayer is not based on the goodness of the one who prays, but on the goodness of God.