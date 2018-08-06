Azriels angel

7 months ago I met the love of my life, but I’m worried about her because she’s going through a rough season. On top of dealing with fibromyalga, she is having a tough time dealing with her ex and the battle over her 10 year old daughter and now the amount of stress and abuse shes been put through in her past relationships has taken it’s toll on her heart and she thinks that her heart is weakend and soon she will find out how weak her heart is when she sees the doctor. she gets chest pain from time to time and its bad when she gets it. I’m praying that God can heal her heart and its not as bad as she thinks. But I need prayers for her. Please pray that her heart will be healed and pray that we have a long happy life together. In the back of her mind she believes that she doesn’t have that much longer and she’s only 34 years old. We have beautiful plans for our future. I need prayers for her health and peace of mind.