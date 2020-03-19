BBQ with a Side Order of Toilet Paper? | Afternoons with Lauree

Restaurants are having to survive and are getting creative in the process!

A pizza place in Wisconsin is offering something very unique as a side item you can order: A Pack of Toilet Paper!

Apparently other restaurants are following suit and we figured since we live in a city as big as Dallas, there had to be a place that offering the same sweet deal. Sure enough, a local BBQ joint is offering the TP special so Producer Josh and I decided we would give them a call to see if the promotion was all it was cracked up to be.