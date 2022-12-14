Be A Chain-Breaking Parent

If your parents yelled at you and you find you do the same with your children, you can break that chain.

It starts with an apology, followed by hugs and kisses, rejoice in every victory, wipe every tear, put the phone down and listen to their hearts, encourage their dreams, help them to embrace their mistakes, teach grace, love them… love them some more, cherish your time together, and let your child know that your home is the safest place in the world for them.

May God give you the grace you need.

-Sonny