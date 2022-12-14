Afternoons with Sonny

Be A Chain-Breaking Parent

By December 14, 2022 No Comments

If your parents yelled at you and you find you do the same with your children, you can break that chain.

It starts with an apology, followed by hugs and kisses, rejoice in every victory, wipe every tear, put the phone down and listen to their hearts, encourage their dreams, help them to embrace their mistakes, teach grace, love them… love them some more, cherish your time together, and let your child know that your home is the safest place in the world for them.

May God give you the grace you need.

-Sonny

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Sonny

The Solution To Your Stress Is Simpler Than You Think

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteDecember 13, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

Some Really Good News About God’s Grace

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteDecember 9, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

Even If It’s Hard, Try To Choose Kindness This Christmas

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteDecember 8, 2022
X