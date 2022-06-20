Afternoons with Sonny

Be An Eagle Today

June 20, 2022

Are you a duck or an eagle? That’s what Wasu asked himself.

Wasu owns a cab in India, one that is the cleanest on the inside and out as he awaits for passengers at the train station. He hands every customer a business card and offers coffee, water, and soda as part of the fair. Wasu said “It’s only been in the last two years. My first five years driving, I spent most of my time complaining like all the rest of the cabbies do. Then I heard about power of choice one day.’

‘Power of choice is that you can be a duck or an eagle. If you get up in the morning expecting to have a bad day, you’ll rarely disappoint yourself. Stop complaining! Don’t be a duck. Be an eagle. Ducks quack and complain. Eagles soar above the crowd.’

‘That hit me right,’ said Wasu, ‘It is about me. I was always quacking and complaining, so I decided to change my attitude and become an eagle. I looked around at the other cabs and their drivers. The cabs were dirty, the drivers were unfriendly, and the customers were unhappy. So I decided to make some changes. I put in a few at a time. When my customers responded well, I did more…My first year as an eagle, I doubled my income from the previous year. This year, I’ll probably quadruple it. My customers call me for appointments on my cell phone or leave a message on it.’

So friend, you’ve got a choice. Will you be a duck or an eagle today?

